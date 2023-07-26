International Architectural Authority to Present Annual John G. Winslow Lecture at The Breakers

Phillip James Dodd, recognized internationally for his expertise on classical and traditional architecture, will deliver the annual John G. Winslow Lecture on August 10 in the Great Hall of The Breakers.

An accomplished architect and author who has lectured extensively throughout the country, Dodd has written a new book, “An American Renaissance: Beaux-Arts Architecture in New York City,” that has received glowing reviews.

During this lecture, entitled “An American Renaissance: Architecture’s Impact in the Gilded Age,” Dodd will explore five of the homes featured in his book, focusing on the lavish interiors that reflect the opulence of the Gilded Age – often providing a glimpse inside buildings not otherwise viewable to the public.

Dodd will also tell the stories of the patrons and architects who designed these spectacular homes; the symbiotic relationship of Newport and New York in high society; and collectively, their influences on the television adaptation of Julian Fellowes’ “The Gilded Age” on HBO. He will sign copies of his book during the reception after the lecture.

“We are honored to have Phillip here to present this lecture,” Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe said. “We contacted him on short notice after learning our previously scheduled lecturers would be unable to participate, and he did not hesitate. It says so much about his stature that Julian Fellowes has written the foreword to his new book.”

Dodd replaces actor Denée Benton and co-executive producer and consulting historian Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar, who were scheduled to present “Becoming Peggy Scott: The Creation of the Character on HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age.’” Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Benton and Dunbar were unable to attend. The Preservation Society is hoping to reschedule this lecture at another time.

An alumnus of the Prince of Wales’ Institute of Architecture in London, the Manchester School of Architecture and the University of Notre Dame, where he received a Master’s degree in architecture, Dodd founded his design firm, Phillip James Dodd: Bespoke Residential Design LLC, in 2015. He was the recipient of the prestigious Elizabeth L. and John H. Schuler Architectural Award in 2022, and was named as one of the Top 50 Coastal Architects by Ocean Home magazine. Dodd is the author of “The Art of Classical Details: Theory, Design & Craftsmanship” (2013); “An Ideal Collaboration” (2015); “The Classical American House” (2017); and his latest work, “An American Renaissance: Beaux-Arts Architecture in New York City” (2021).

The lecture will take place from 6-7 p.m. in The Great Hall of The Breakers, with a cocktail reception and book signing on the Loggia to follow. Tickets are $20 per non-member and $15 per member. Tickets to attend via Zoom are $10 for non-members and free for members. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://www.newportmansions.org/events/the-john-g-winslow-lecture/

