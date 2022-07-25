(VIDEO) Joni Mitchell plays surprise set at Newport Folk Festival

Mitchell’s set at the Newport Folk festival was her first since she had a brain aneurysm in 2015

78-year-old Joni Mitchell returned to the Newport Folk Festival stage Sunday for the first time since 1969, when she was just 25-years-old.

The “Joni Jam” was headed up by Brandi Carlile and a bevy other stars who joined her at various points during the hourlong performance, including Allison Russell, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, Blake Mills, Taylor Goldsmith, Marcus Mumford and Wynonna Judd.

“I’ve never been nervous about being in front of an audience,” Mitchell told CBS News following her performance. “But I wanted it to be good. And I wasn’t sure it could be. But I didn’t sound too bad tonight!”

Paul Simon was the surprise guest on Saturday at the 2022 Newport Folk Fest.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!