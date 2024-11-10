Delaware Outlasts Rhode Island, Snaps Rams’ Seven-Game Win Streak

Rhode Island’s fourth-quarter magic ran dry on Saturday as the Rams fell 24-21 to the Delaware Blue Hens, snapping a seven-game winning streak in a closely contested battle at Delaware Stadium. Despite a late push, URI couldn’t overcome a Delaware surge, as the Blue Hens scored 17 unanswered points to seal the win and stake their claim near the top of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Football standings.

Delaware (8-1, 5-1 CAA) wasted no time setting the tone, marching 92 yards downfield on the game’s opening drive, capped by quarterback Nick Minicucci’s 1-yard keeper. The Blue Hens’ ground attack, anchored by a 44-yard burst from running back Marcus Yarns, quickly put Rhode Island (8-2, 5-1 CAA) on the back foot.

But Rhody’s defense responded swiftly. Linebacker Harold Miles III forced a Delaware fumble with a strip sack late in the first quarter, setting up the Rams at the Blue Hens’ 35-yard line. Moments later, backup quarterback Hunter Helms—who took over for an injured Devin Farrell—connected with Marquis Buchanan for a 22-yard touchdown strike, tying the game at 7-7.

In a remarkable sequence, Rhode Island’s defense immediately struck again. Delaware’s Minicucci fumbled on a 2-yard rush, and linebacker Devin Hightower scooped it up, rumbling 21 yards to put Rhody ahead, 14-7, with just 13 seconds elapsed since their first score.

Delaware regained composure, however, with Yarns taking a direct snap and racing 27 yards to even the score at 14-14 early in the second quarter. A field goal from 25 yards by Delaware just before halftime gave the Blue Hens a narrow 17-14 lead.

The Blue Hens extended their lead late in the third quarter on a controversial fourth-and-3 play. Minicucci connected with Jake Thaw for a 7-yard touchdown, initially ruled incomplete before a review upheld the score, though the ball appeared to shift in Thaw’s hands as he slid out of bounds.

Trailing by 10, Rhode Island struck back with a clutch 20-yard touchdown reception from Greg Gaines III with 6:23 remaining, narrowing Delaware’s lead to 24-21. A fortunate bounce on the ensuing kickoff trapped Delaware at their own 7-yard line. However, a pivotal third-and-12 conversion from their own 5-yard line allowed the Blue Hens to drain over five minutes off the clock, ultimately reaching the URI 38 before turning it over on downs.

With only 59 seconds remaining and starting from their own 11-yard line, the Rams’ comeback hopes were extinguished as Delaware linebacker Gavin Moul intercepted Helms, sealing the win for the Blue Hens.

The loss doesn’t end Rhode Island’s title hopes. Due to Delaware’s transition to the FBS, the game does not affect URI’s potential for a share of the CAA championship. Should the Rams win their remaining games against UAlbany and Bryant, they could share the title with Richmond if the Spiders also win out. Delaware’s results, however, will impact the automatic bid for the FCS playoffs. Richmond’s victory over Delaware earlier in the season could give the Spiders the edge for the bid if both they and URI finish 7-1.

Rhody wide receiver Marquis Buchanan continued his strong season, recording five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Helms finished 15-of-23 for 181 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Linebacker Devin Hightower led the Rams’ defensive effort with 10 tackles, a fumble return touchdown, and two quarterback hurries.

Delaware converted 8-of-16 third downs and went 2-for-2 on fourth-down attempts, while Rhode Island managed a touchdown on their lone red-zone opportunity. Game captains for the Rams were linebacker A.J. Pena and center Tre Alexander, with wide receiver Tommy Smith bearing the anchor.

Rhode Island will return home for Senior Day against UAlbany on Saturday, Nov. 16, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

