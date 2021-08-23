Letter: Newport City Council expresses thanks for storm response

Dear Editor,

Those who remember the devastation of Hurricane Bob are breathing a sigh of relief that we did not bear the brunt of what started out to be a hurricane, and later downgraded to a tropical storm. Businesses and families were just beginning to feel somewhat normal when this newest threat surfaced.

Newport families have proven, once again, they are of hearty stock and resilient. We have experienced the aftermath of wars, economic upheavals, weather disruptions and pandemics.

The Newport City Council wants to thank our residents for heeding the warnings, preparing their home and businesses, and helping their neighbors and friends. Resident cooperation has helped make the City’s job a lot easier.

We also wish to express our sincere gratitude to City Manager Nicholson, Emergency Management Director Chief Dugan, and members of the Police, Fire, and Public Services Departments.

Staff worked tirelessly throughout the weekend.

Sincerely,

The Newport City Council

