Rhode Island Secures $9.2 Million Federal Grant to Expand T.F. Green Airport’s Cargo Facilities

Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport is set to receive $9.2 million in federal funding to advance the construction of a new cargo facility and aircraft parking apron. The grant, announced today by U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Congressmen Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, marks a significant step forward in the airport’s ongoing expansion efforts.

The $9,212,959 grant, administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through its Airport Improvement Program (AIP), will fund the fourth phase of the South Cargo Project. This phase involves the construction of 5,800 square yards of new cargo apron space. Once the project is complete, the airport will have added a total of 60,000 square yards of cargo apron, significantly enhancing its capacity to process cargo, which is expected to boost economic activity and improve operational efficiency.

“Our airports are crucial drivers of economic growth,” said Senator Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee. “I’m pleased to collaborate with my colleagues to secure this grant for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), which will improve and expand T.F. Green Airport’s cargo operations, benefiting both tenants and the broader state economy.”

“T.F. Green International is already one of the most convenient airports in the country for travelers, and we aim to make it more commerce-friendly as well,” added Senator Whitehouse. “This federal funding will support an expansion of the cargo facility, leading to increased economic activity in Rhode Island.”

The South Cargo project represents a significant modernization effort for the airport, relocating cargo operations from an 80-year-old hangar on the north side of the runways to a new, state-of-the-art facility on the south side of the airfield. The new development will not only accommodate current and projected cargo volumes but will also provide an aircraft parking apron directly adjacent to the cargo building, enhancing operational efficiency.

Under FAA guidelines, the AIP grant may cover up to 90 percent of the project’s cost, with the remaining funds provided by state or local sources.

