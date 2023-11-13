LINDSAY MITCHELL OF COMPASS’ KIRK | SCHRYVER TEAM CLOSES RECORD BREAKING SALE IN ALFRED DROWNE NEIGHBORHOOD OF BARRINGTON

Compass announced the sale of 17 Willow Way in Barrington for $2,250,000. According to data maintained by the RI Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale ever in Barrington’s Alfred Drowne neighborhood. Lindsay Mitchell of Compass’ Kirk | Schryver Team represented the Buyer.

Situated on Allin’s Cove, the west-facing property affords notable sunset views over the Cove and Narragansett Bay. Measuring over 4,200 sqft of living space, the home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full & 1 half bathrooms, full-length glass windows and modern finishes throughout.

“This property is truly exceptional – from its breathtaking water views, to its well-appointed design elements,” commented Lindsay Mitchell. “Acquiring a home this extraordinary for my valued clients brings me immense satisfaction.”

Year to date, Compass ranks as the #1 luxury brokerage in Barrington, based on closed $1M+ sales volume. The Kirk | Schryver Team itself maintains over 15% of the market share in Barrington, with over $50M in closed sales volume, more than 4x the next closest producer.

