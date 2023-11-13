Josy Wright Awarded Best-in-Show at JAC Annual Members’ Show

Josy Wright was awarded the “Best in Show” for the etching Fog Lifting in this year’s Members’ Show. Second place was awarded to Victor Aguirre Williams for the painting Prosperity and third place went to Christopher Terry for the painting Atemporal Objects. The Members’ Show is an inspiring exhibition of the local creative community with 98 works of art on display by JAC members.

Honorable Mentions were awarded to six artists each working in a different medium: Kate Barber, textiles; Jon Baylor, ceramics; Margit Burmeister, collage/assemblage; Barbara Crane, photography; Carol Mania, basketry; and Megan Orlando, painting.

Toby Sission served as the judge of this year’s Members’ Show. In addition to her work as an artist, Sisson is Director of the Studio Art Program in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Sisson described the “Best in Show” winner Fog Lifting as a display of “outstanding technical skill, elegant line quality and visual texture. [It’s a] delicate yet powerful portrayal of nature’s complexity. A wonderful example of printmaking’s enduring beauty” Sisson continues, “I looked at this for a long time and kept going back for more!”

Josy Wright is an artist living in Jamestown, RI. For winning “Best in Show,” Josy is awarded a solo exhibition in the Jamestown Arts Center’s small gallery during the 2024 Members’ Show.

Karen Conway, Exhibition Director of the Jamestown Arts Center, adds: “What makes this year’s Members’ Show all the more special is that many of the pieces in the exhibition were made right here at the JAC in the ceramics and printmaking studios. We’re so lucky to have such a creative and talented group of members that make an incredible Members’ Show each year!”

In conjunction with the Members’ Show, Eileen McCarthy Muldoon, the winner of the 2023 Best-in-Show award, opened a solo exhibition in the small gallery; Memory or Imagination. Eileen describes her work as photographs of dreams, imagination, and metaphor that allow the viewer to connect and relate to their own experience.

The Members’ Show and Memory or Imagination: The Work of Eileen McCarthy Muldoon are on view during regular gallery hours from November 9 through December 16, 2022 (Wednesday – Saturday, 11 am–3 pm).

Exhibitions at the JAC are free and open to all. Many of the works are available for purchase on the Jamestown Arts Center’s online store with proceeds benefiting the individual artists and the JAC.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

