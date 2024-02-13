Obituary: Pauline E. Johnson (1936-2024)

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Pauline E. Johnson, 87, passed away at home with family by her bedside in Middletown, RI on February 8, 2024. She was the wife of the late Willard Johnson, Jr.

Pauline was born in Key West, FL, and was the daughter of the late William and Georgiana (Saunders) Edwards.

Pauline was a wonderful and loving Mother and leaves her daughters Candis V. Antone and her husband the late Joseph Antone, Jr. of Newport, and Leslie A. Pertilla, and her husband Bernard of Virginia Beach, VA.

She is also survived by her devoted brother Jerry (Catherine Haney) Curtis, her loving grandchildren: Aleta Antone, Joseph (Kayla) Antone, and Alyse (Douglas) Smyth, as well as her great grandchildren: Colin D. Antone (Asia Bourget), Justice S. Antone, Angelo Cuevas, James J. Antone, Amalya Antone, Jordan Antone, Mahlia Antone, Micah Antone, Alaya Smyth, Kaden Turner and her great-great grandchildren: Natalya L. Antone, Khepri and Isis Antone and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

After graduating from Douglas High School (Key West) Class of 1953 Pauline attended both Florida A&M University and Tuskegee University. After attending college, she met and married her husband Willard (an Enlisted Navy man) they married in 1955 and proceeded to start their family. After many deployments they were stationed in Newport where she began her employment with Max Oberhard Naval and Civilian Outfitters for 30 yrs. After the business sold in 1986, she began employment with Viking/Polo Cleaners until her retirement in November 2024. She enjoyed her work, travelling, family, friends and being a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars.

Calling hours will be held, Friday, February 16, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Funeral services for Pauline will take place Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Repass to be held at Vasco Da Gama 15 Fenner Avenue, Newport, RI. at 12 p.m.

