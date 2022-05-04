Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island Named 3 Best States for Working Moms

In a recent study from WalletHub, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island were named the three best states for working moms.

Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, and nearly 68% of moms with children under age 18 were working in 2021. Unfortunately, the share of women in the workforce declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping around 1.3% between Q3 2019 and Q3 2021 (compared to 1.1% for men).

Even during non-pandemic times, working moms still face an uphill battle in the workplace, as their average hourly wage is only 84% of what men make, and only 6.2% of S&P 500 companies’ chief executives are women. Such obvious inequality brings up not just financial questions but also deeply ingrained social issues. For instance, should women have to choose between career and family?

The real question, however, is what we’re doing about these fundamental problems. Progress appears to be taking shape at different rates across the nation. Not only do parental leave policies and other legal support systems vary by state, but the quality of infrastructure — from cost-effective day care to public schools — is far from uniform as well.

In order to help ease the burden on an underappreciated segment of the population, WalletHub compared state dynamics across 17 key metrics to identify the Best & Worst States for Working Moms.

Massachusetts scored #1 in work-life balance, Rhode Island was #2, and Connecticut was #5.

Connecticut also scored #1 in professional opportunities and #1 in lowest gender pay gap.

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Child Care Aware® of America, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Council for Community and Economic Research, Institute for Women’s Policy Research, National Partnership for Women & Families and WalletHub research.

