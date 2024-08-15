“Wild Imagination” Exhibition Coming to Rosecliff

The intricate and evolving relationship between Americans and animals during the late 19th and early 20th centuries takes center stage in a new exhibition, “Wild Imagination: Art and Animals in the Gilded Age,” set to open on Friday, August 30, at the historic Rosecliff mansion in Newport.

Focusing on Newport’s rich historical tapestry, the exhibition assembles a diverse array of animal-inspired artworks and objects, ranging from paintings, sculptures, and photographs to fashion items, ornate dog collars, and glass-blown sea creatures. This eclectic collection offers a window into the Gilded Age, a period of significant transformation in both human and animal spheres.

Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, noted the duality of the era. “We’ve always spoken of the Gilded Age as a time of profound change, and this exhibition adds a fascinating layer to that narrative,” Coxe said. “It was a time of devastating loss for wild animals and their habitats, but it also marked the beginnings of the humane movement and a growing affection for pets.”

Spanning roughly from 1870 to 1914, the Gilded Age witnessed millions of Americans migrating from rural areas to burgeoning cities. This shift fueled a demand for animal-themed prints, statuettes, and other decorative objects that served as nostalgic reminders of a vanishing connection with nature. Concurrently, increased foreign travel and the rise of zoos and circuses introduced Americans to exotic species, while natural history pursuits like birdwatching gained popularity. Fashion trends favored furs and feathers, yet this period also saw the emergence of the nation’s first animal-rights organizations.

These cultural currents are vividly captured in the exhibition’s more than 100 objects, which are drawn from both the Preservation Society’s extensive collections and contributions from 15 lending institutions.

“Wild Imagination: Art and Animals in the Gilded Age” will be on display from August 30 through January 12, 2025, and is included with admission to Rosecliff.

