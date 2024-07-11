Middletown and Newport Police Arrest Second Man in Connection with July 5 Shooting

On Wednesday, the Middletown and Newport Police Departments, along with the Newport County Special Response Team, executed a court-authorized search warrant at 395A Valley Road in Middletown. The search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting that took place in Newport on July 5, 2024.

During the search, police apprehended Kenneth Jenkins, Jr. Jenkins has been charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence and possession of a large capacity firearm magazine.

Jenkins was arraigned in the Second Division District Court in Newport was freed on $5,000 bail with surety. He is scheduled to be back in court on October 17.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence and follow leads related to the July 5 shooting.

