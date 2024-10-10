Middletown Police Arrest Man After High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash

A routine traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase on West Main Road late Thursday morning, leading to the arrest of a Portsmouth man with outstanding warrants.

At approximately 11:35 a.m., Middletown Police stopped a gray Honda for a motor vehicle violation near West Main Road. While speaking with the driver and obtaining the license and registration, the officer noted a female in the passenger seat. Moments later, the vehicle suddenly sped off, heading northbound.

Police pursued the vehicle, which drove recklessly and struck two cars—one near Woolsey Road and another by the entrance of the Home Depot shopping plaza. The chase continued until the Honda entered the southbound lane near the intersection of West Main Road and Browns Lane, colliding with a pickup truck. The Honda then careened into a fire hydrant and nearby signs, rendering the vehicle inoperable.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Anthony Martin of Portsmouth, attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended after a brief pursuit. Both Martin and his female passenger were transported to Newport Hospital for evaluation.

A background check revealed Martin was wanted by the Rhode Island State Police on charges of assault and disorderly conduct. No injuries were reported from the other vehicles involved in the incident.

Martin is expected to be arraigned in Second Division District Court on multiple charges related to the chase and crash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newport Buzz (@newportbuzz)





Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

