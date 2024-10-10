Reed to Welcome Australian Ambassador to Rhode Island Next Week, Deepening U.S.-Australia Ties

Rhode Island is preparing for a high-profile diplomatic visit next week, as U.S. Senator Jack Reed announced that he will be hosting Dr. Kevin Rudd, the Australian Ambassador to the United States, for a two-day tour of the Ocean State. The visit, slated for October 15 and 16, will focus on expanding economic, academic, and defense partnerships between Australia and Rhode Island, particularly as part of the broader U.S.-Australia alliance.

Dr. Rudd, a former Prime Minister of Australia, will accompany Senator Reed on visits to several key sites, including defense manufacturing facilities, universities, and local businesses. The visit comes as the United States and Australia deepen their ties through AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership involving Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, aimed at strengthening defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

“I look forward to welcoming Ambassador Rudd to Rhode Island,” Senator Reed said in a statement. “Australia and the United States are steadfast allies, and through AUKUS, we are not only enhancing our national defense but also creating economic opportunities for our citizens. I hope this visit will increase the flow of business, commerce, and tourism between our nations, and particularly here in Rhode Island.”

Rhode Island plays a crucial role in the U.S. defense landscape, with facilities such as Electric Boat’s submarine manufacturing site in Quonset Point, the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, and the Naval War College. These sites, along with the state’s growing defense manufacturing sector, contribute to Rhode Island’s booming Blue Economy, fostering technological advancements and innovation.

Senator Reed, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, has been a leading advocate for U.S.-Australia defense collaboration. He recently helped pass AUKUS-related legislation enabling the sale of advanced U.S.-made submarines to Australia’s Royal Navy, a move that is expected to bolster the industrial bases of all three AUKUS partners.

During the visit, Senator Reed plans to highlight Rhode Island’s contributions to U.S. defense capabilities. On October 15, Reed and Rudd will hold a media event outside Electric Boat’s Quonset Point facility, where they will discuss the significance of the AUKUS partnership and the role Rhode Island plays in strengthening the defense alliance.

The U.S. and Australian armed forces have a long history of collaboration, having fought side by side in every major conflict since World War I. Australia, which hosted more than 150,000 U.S. troops during World War II, remains a key U.S. ally in the Pacific.

Economic ties between the two countries are also robust. According to the International Monetary Fund, Australia is the 13th-largest economy in the world, and in 2023, total trade between the U.S. and Australia reached $47.1 billion. U.S. exports to Australia support over 172,000 American jobs, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Ambassador Rudd’s visit aims to reinforce these diplomatic, defense, and economic relationships, further integrating Rhode Island into the evolving U.S.-Australia alliance.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

