Motorcyclist Dies in Tiverton Accident, Investigation Ongoing

A tragic motor vehicle accident on the evening of June 2, 2024, claimed the life of a young motorcyclist on Route 24 North. At approximately 5:02 p.m., officers from the Tiverton Police Department responded to reports of an accident involving a motorcycle near Exit 4.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the motorcyclist, identified as 27-year-old Michael C. Lees of Westport, Massachusetts, suffering from severe injuries. Tiverton Fire and Rescue promptly arrived at the scene and transported Lees to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, Massachusetts. Due to the severity of his injuries, Lees was later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, where he was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Lees was operating a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the northbound low-speed lane of Route 24. For reasons still under investigation, Lees’s motorcycle veered out of its lane, leading him to lose control while changing lanes.

Tiverton detectives, along with the Accident Reconstruction Team, responded to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. Authorities are seeking any information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding this fatal accident.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Stephen Parrillo at sparrillo@tivertonpoliceri.com or Patrolwoman Nicole Beauvais at nbeauvais@tivertonpoliceri.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

