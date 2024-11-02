No. 14 Rhode Island Rams Set for Showdown with Monmouth Hawks on Family Weekend

The No. 14 Rhode Island Rams (7-1, 4-0 CAA) are looking to continue their winning ways this Saturday, facing off against the Monmouth Hawks (4-4, 2-2 CAA) in what promises to be a high-stakes clash at Meade Stadium. With Family Weekend festivities set to bring a packed house, this matchup marks only the fourth encounter between the two teams since 2008, with Rhody holding a narrow 2-1 series edge.

Last year’s marathon showdown between Rhode Island and Monmouth etched itself into FCS history with a seven-overtime thriller that ended in a 48-46 Rams victory. The game, which doubled as the longest in both CAA and FCS history, saw former Rhody star Marques DeShields amass 256 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, giving Head Coach Jim Fleming his milestone 50th win.

Though Rhode Island leads the series, Monmouth has outscored the Rams 111-81 in their meetings, making this matchup far from predictable. The Hawks arrive with a 2-1 road record and two of the nation’s top offensive threats in quarterback Derek Robertson and running back Sone Ntoh. Robertson leads FCS with 322.4 passing yards per game, while Ntoh paces the nation with 18 rushing touchdowns, setting up a classic battle between Monmouth’s offensive power and Rhode Island’s unyielding defense.

The Rams’ defense, ranked seventh nationally in tackles for loss (TFL) with 59, has been relentless. Rhody defenders have forced their opponents to lose a total of 200 yards this season, with linebacker A.J. Pena leading the way at 12.0 TFLs for 67 yards. Last week, Rhode Island registered a season-high six sacks against Maine, with defensive lineman Carson Primrose leading with two.

Offensively, the Rams’ ground game has found the end zone 16 times this season. Monmouth will have to keep pace with Rhode Island’s high-powered attack, especially in front of a sold-out crowd. URI’s home games this season have attracted over 20,000 fans, and with Family Weekend in full swing, this sold-out game will only add to the Rams’ undefeated record at Meade Stadium (4-0).

Rhode Island’s 7-1 start has put them in uncharted territory. With a win on Saturday, the Rams would notch an eight-win season for the first time since 2001, a rare feat in the program’s 128-year history. Head Coach Jim Fleming, now in his tenth year, has orchestrated three of the Rams’ nine seven-win seasons, proving he has built a perennial contender in Kingston.

The Rams and Hawks clash at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

