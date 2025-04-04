Spacious Portsmouth Retreat With Sakonnet River Views Hits the Market for $850,000

49 Immokolee Drive | Portsmouth, RI | 2 Beds, 2.5 Baths, 2,343 Sq. Ft. | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $850,000.

In the quiet enclave of Immokolee Commons, a rare opportunity has come to market: a meticulously maintained, nearly-new condominium offering an elegant blend of modern living and seaside serenity.

With over 2,300 square feet of refined interior space, this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home delivers comfort and versatility across two sun-drenched levels. The open-concept main floor invites relaxed entertaining, where living, dining, and kitchen areas flow seamlessly beneath high ceilings and natural light. Step out onto a private deck, perfect for summer dining or morning coffee.

A den just off the main living area serves as a flexible space for a home office or reading nook. The adjacent powder room, complete with laundry, adds convenience without sacrificing style.

Upstairs, the primary suite is a study in tranquility, featuring a spacious walk-in closet, spa-like bath with double vanity and tiled shower, and a private balcony with seasonal peeks of the Sakonnet River. A generous second bedroom offers its own en-suite bath and walk-in closet—ideal for guests or family.

Additional highlights include a full basement for storage or future finishing, and a roomy two-car garage. Located within walking distance of local shops, banks, and dining, the home’s setting offers both coastal beauty and everyday convenience.

With just one owner and less than three years of occupancy, 49 Immokolee Drive feels fresh, stylish, and move-in ready.

