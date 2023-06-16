Newport Art Museum announces 30th Annual Wet Paint

The Newport Art Museum cordially invites artists and art lovers to join in its art-making celebration and auction, Wet Paint², taking place on Saturday, August 12, 2023. This event will feature hundreds of artworks, including many that are “still wet,” created by artists of all ages and techniques. These unique pieces will be available for sale through a silent auction, hosted on the Museum’s arts campus at 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport.

The event will run from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and is open to the public, free of charge. Additionally, there will be a ticketed Preview Party from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to explore the artworks before the official start of the auction. The proceeds from the event will directly contribute to the Museum’s exhibitions, programming, and collection care, supporting the growth and preservation of art within our community.

This year, Wet Paint ² introduces a new theme – the square! Artists are invited to submit artwork on 12 x 12-inch wooden boards that can serve as a canvas, frame, or base. Artists can pick up a free board from the Newport Art Museum starting June 23rd through August 1st, during regular Museum hours, and return their finished artwork between August 4th and 9th as a donation to the Museum. Participating artists will receive a complimentary year-long membership, recognition on social media, and acknowledgment on our website.

Wet Paint² Chair, Rupert Nesbitt, remarks, “This event showcases the incredible number and variety of creative voices found in our community. There’s really nothing like being immersed in all the color, beauty, ideas, and energy that Wet Paint brings together in a day-long celebration. Don’t miss it. ”

While the exhibition and silent auction take place indoors, our Museum lawn will be activated with art-making activities for all ages. Explore hands-on projects inspired by shapes and constraints, including an outdoor scavenger hunt, yard games, wood sculpture creations, family-friendly music, and more! The event will also feature a cash beverage bar and food carts.

Interim Director Danielle Ogden enthusiastically shared her delight, stating, “We are thrilled to carry forward this cherished tradition with a renewed perspective. Wet Paint ² fulfills various essential roles: fostering connections within our local artist community, offering an accessible avenue to acquire art, and generating crucial funds for the Museum. This event presents a distinctive opportunity for art collectors, whether seasoned or new, to acquire captivating pieces at a manageable size while wholeheartedly supporting our talented community of artists.”

For more information, please visit www.newportartmuseum.org or (401) 848-8200.

