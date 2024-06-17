Newport Blues Café to Host Triple Headliner Newport Comedy Series Show This Thursday

Get ready for a night of laughter at the Newport Blues Café this Thursday as it hosts another triple headliner show featuring nationally touring comedians Bill Simas, Will Noonan, and Casey Crawford.

Meet the Comedians

Bill Simas has been a staple in the comedy world since 2010, headlining shows nationwide alongside top comedians. Beyond his stand-up prowess, Bill co-founded Funny4Funds Comedy Night Fundraisers, an initiative that has raised an impressive $10 million for various causes and organizations.

Will Noonan is known for his dynamic stage presence and has opened for comedy heavyweights like Bill Burr. His credits also include performances at The Oddball Comedy Festival and appearances on NPR’s “This American Life.”

Casey Crawford brings his unique brand of absurdist humor, weaving together short jokes inspired by his offbeat life experiences. His sharp wit and well-crafted one-liners have earned him acclaim both on stage and television, with notable appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and at Montreal’s Just for Laughs festival.

Event Details

Don’t miss the chance to see these comedians in action. The show promises to be an evening filled with laughter and unforgettable moments.

Date: This Thursday

This Thursday Venue: Newport Blues Café

Newport Blues Café Early Show: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM Late Show: 9:45 PM

9:45 PM Tickets: $29

$29 Purchase Tickets: Newport Comedy Series

https://www.newportcomedyseries.com/

Join us for a night of top-tier comedy and fun at the Newport Blues Café!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

