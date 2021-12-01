Newport Bridge tolls are now $6.00 each way for passenger vehicles not using E-Z Pass

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today reminded motorists that the cost of a mailed toll invoice increases today, December 1, 2021.

With all-electronic tolling at the Claiborne Pell Bridge, tolls collected through RITBA-issued E-ZPass transponders are charged at the published discounted rates. If a vehicle is not equipped with a valid transponder, the owner will receive a toll invoice in the mail for $3.00 per axle (i.e. $6.00 for a passenger vehicle) as of today.

RITBA has seen an increase in new E-ZPass accounts in the months leading up to the transition to all-electronic tolling. According to RITBA Executive Director Lori Caron Silveira, “more than 85% of our customers now use E-ZPass to pay their tolls. We encourage all Rhode Island motorists to sign up for E-ZPass and get the benefit of the discounted rates.”

To register for an E-ZPass visit www.ezpassritba.com or visit the RITBA walk-in center or a local AAA office.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!