Potter League increases reward to $15,500 for info leading to arrest of Thanksgiving Day animal abusers!

UPDATE: The Potter League for Animals has increased the reward to $15,500 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the two dogs found in Portsmouth on November 25, 2021. The reward money comes from multiple donors who wish to remain anonymous.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the two abandoned, lethargic and emaciated dogs found lying on the side of the road in the Gardner Seveney Sports complex in Portsmouth, RI on November 25, 2021 are asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Detective Division at 401-683-0994 or the general line at 401-683-0300.

—–

The Portsmouth Police responded to a call about two emaciated female pups found lying by the side of the road near the Gardner Seveney Sports Complex on Thanksgiving morning. Upon responding, they found these two lethargic and abandoned pups. They were taken to a veterinarian for emergency care where it was determined that the dark colored dog needed to be euthanized due to her condition.

The white pup is under veterinary care and is doing better.

Anyone with any info about the losers who abused, neglected, and abandoned these pups are asked to contact the Portsmouth Police at 401.683.0994.

