BREAKING VIDEO – Massive Brawl on Block Island Ferry

🚨 🚨 🚨 Breaking!!! Massive brawl on the Block Island Ferry returning to Pt. Judith from Reggae Fest Monday night.

Eye witnesses describe a scene of dozens and dozens of males and females in a free-for-all brawl. Blood everywhere, reports of guns and multiple razor laceration victims.

Word is that the brawl broke out with a groups from Pawtucket and Providence fighting.

The boat was boarded at sea by police carrying long guns.

Block Island was crazy today

50+ cops and more than a dozen ambulances met the ferry in Pt. Judith.

Rhode Island State Police searching the ferry with K9s (developing)

