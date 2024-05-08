Newport Charter Yacht Show Signals Start of Summer Season in New England

As the Newport Charter Yacht Show approaches, the anticipation of summer in New England swells, marking the beginning of a vibrant season in the region. Scheduled for Sunday, June 23rd, the event will see over 15 luxury yachts docking at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, emphasizing the readiness of yacht charter professionals, including agents, owners, brokers, and captains, to capitalize on four days of networking and showcasing at the northeast’s premier show of its kind.

Veronica Brown, Director of the Newport Charter Yacht Show, highlighted the pivotal role of yacht chartering professionals in ensuring an exceptional onboard experience for guests. “Brokers, suppliers, charter managers, and especially captains and crew are the backbone of yacht chartering; they make the on-board guest experience amazing,” said Brown. “Annually for more than 35 years, this event has been bringing these parties together on one stage where yachts, whether they are new to the charter market or have made changes since they were last scouted, can be viewed by industry representatives.”

Among the participating yachts is the 102’ M/Y Vivace from Northrop & Johnson, a seasoned participant in charter shows across various destinations. Lauren Littlejohn, Charter Marketing Manager at Northrop & Johnson, emphasized Vivace’s suitability for cruising in New England, offering unparalleled accommodations and local insights for guests.

Highlighting the significance of yacht participation in charter shows, Jenny Mullen of Worth Avenue Yachts emphasized the added value of crew competitions in fostering camaraderie and innovation within the industry. The inclusion of Windward, a 90’ Cheoy Lee M/Y, in the show underscores its appeal for a New England summer experience, combining luxury with personalized service.

Notably, the Newport Charter Yacht Show features a diverse array of vessels, including the majestic 91’ S/Y Tree of Life, representing the sailboat category. Karen Kelly Shea, President of Nicholson Yachts, expressed excitement about Tree of Life’s debut in the charter market, offering a unique sailing experience without compromising on comfort.

Aside from yacht displays, the show hosts marine and specialty display vendors, providing opportunities for the public to engage with industry experts and explore the latest offerings in yachting and maritime services.

The Newport Charter Yacht Show is made possible through partnerships with sponsors such as Akzonobel, Bridge Liquors, Dockwalk magazine, and others, reflecting a collaborative effort to elevate the yachting experience and support charitable causes like the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County.

With its intimate setting and comprehensive program, the Newport Charter Yacht Show serves as a premier platform for industry professionals to connect, showcase their offerings, and set the tone for a spectacular summer season in New England.

