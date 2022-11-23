Newport County nonprofits win grants for housing, hunger and behavioral health

Local nonprofits can still apply for an additional $11.7 million grants on first-come-first-served basis

Seven Newport County nonprofits working on food insecurity, housing instability and homelessness prevention, and behavioral health are among the organizations that will share $8.3 million in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation.

State leaders funded the Foundation’s ARPA Nonprofit Support Program using $20 million from the state’s $1.1 billion share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation for COVID-19 recovery. Governor Dan McKee, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio joined the Foundation to unveil the program last month.

“Nonprofits across the state have been going above and beyond to provide support and resources to people in need. Given the impact of COVID-19 and ongoing cost increases, our grants ensure they can continue doing the essential work that their communities depend on,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the Foundation’s president and CEO.

The Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, Conexion Latina Newport and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport and Child & Family, Community Blessings Foundation, Lucy’s Hearth and Newport Mental Health in Middletown are among the organizations receiving funding. The Foundation gave priority to community-based nonprofits serving communities of highest need.

Newport Mental Health will use its grant to expand services it offers children and their families in schools, at its specialized Healthy Transitions Young Adult Center and during home visits across Newport County. In addition, the grant will also support the rollout of Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams in Newport and Bristol counties, and East Providence in partnership with Horizon Healthcare Partners, the Community Care Alliance and Health RI.

“This funding is so important to us and will help us in two critical areas. We can reach children to improve their present, as well as positively impact their future. There’s so much of a need for mental health care in children now, more than ever before,” said Jamie Lehane, president and CEO of Newport Mental Health.

“Also, we are strong advocates for the decriminalization of mental health issues. Mobile teams working out in the community will help people with mental health issues get treatment, instead of being arrested or sent to the emergency room,” he said.

The Foundation encourages organizations that have not already received grants to apply for the remaining $11.7 million. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the funding is expended. The maximum grants are expected to be $150,000.

“We are grateful that state leaders believed in our capacity to quickly get this funding out to the organizations that are doing the boots-on-the-ground work helping their communities recover from the pandemic’s continuing impact on the daily lives of Rhode Islanders,” said Steinberg.

Applicants must have a federal Employer Identification Number (EIN) and must submit a copy of their most recent IRS Form 990, 990EZ or 990N; and their 501(c)(3) IRS determination letter with their application if it is not already on file at the Foundation. For more information, visit rifoundation.org/arpagrants.

Since 2020, the Foundation has distributed $19.8 million in federal pandemic relief funding in partnership with the state.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!