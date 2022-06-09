Newport Cup: Annual Duel of Polo Masters vs. Hotshots this Saturday

The Newport International Polo Series will continue its 31st season with the Newport Cup at 5PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at its exhibition polo grounds at Glen Farm in Portsmouth, minutes from the Newport waterfront. An annual tradition, the Newport Master polo players will resist a challenge by the burgeoning Newport Juniors in a classic 6 chukker match, testing the mastery of the senior players against the youthful agility of the junior players.

“This is one the season’s most anticipated matches, which the players look forward to every year because it presents an incredible and exciting challenge for the senior squad to show their mastery of the sport and for the junior squad to show their promise,” comments Dan Keating, the series founder and president of Newport Polo. “Often the junior squad features impressive talent from the next generation, from interscholastic and collegiate teams, who have reached a skill level to match the home team players.”

Opening day of the Newport International Polo Series launched last week with USA vs. Colombia on June 4th. The South American nation made a strong debut for the official start of the 17 week series, with a narrow victory of 8-7 over Team USA. Colombia was the 36th nation to participate in the International Polo Series in its 31 year history. Following the Colombian team, 7 additional international teams will make their way to Newport for the Newport International Polo Series to compete against the USA .

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth RI.

June 11 Newport Cup 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

18 USA vs. Portugal 5pm Après Polo: Portuguese Supper

25 Newport vs. Boston 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

July 2 Independence Cup 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

9 USA vs. Ireland 5pm Après Polo: Irish Feast

16 Newport vs. Pittsburgh 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

23 USA vs. Italy 5pm Après Polo: Amano Neapolitan Pizza Party

30 Newport vs. Washington DC 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

Aug 6 USA vs. New Zealand 5pm Après Polo: Lobster Boil

13 Newport vs. Palm Beach 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

20 USA vs. Jamaica 5pm Après Polo: Jamaican Jerk Grill

27 Newport vs. New York 5pm Modern Luxury Lounge

Sept 3 USA vs. England 4pm Après Polo: Lobster Boil

10 Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce 4pm Modern Luxury Lounge

17 USA vs. Egypt 4pm Après Polo: Pharaoh’s Feast

24 Turkish Airlines Finals 4pm Modern Luxury Lounge

