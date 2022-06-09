Newport Polo

Newport Cup: Annual Duel of Polo Masters vs. Hotshots this Saturday

Christian Winthrop·
LocalThe Buzz

The Newport International Polo Series will continue its 31st season with the Newport Cup at 5PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at its exhibition polo grounds at Glen Farm in Portsmouth, minutes from the Newport waterfront. An annual tradition, the Newport Master polo players will resist a challenge by the burgeoning Newport Juniors in a classic 6 chukker match, testing the mastery of the senior players against the youthful agility of the junior players.

“This is one the season’s most anticipated matches, which the players look forward to every year because it presents an incredible and exciting challenge for the senior squad to show their mastery of the sport and for the junior squad to show their promise,” comments Dan Keating, the series founder and president of Newport Polo. “Often the junior squad features impressive talent from the next generation, from interscholastic and collegiate teams, who have reached a skill level to match the home team players.”

Opening day of the Newport International Polo Series launched last week with USA vs. Colombia on June 4th. The South American nation made a strong debut for the official start of the 17 week series, with a narrow victory of 8-7 over Team USA. Colombia was the 36th nation to participate in the International Polo Series in its 31 year history. Following the Colombian team, 7 additional international teams will make their way to Newport for the Newport International Polo Series to compete against the USA .

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth RI.      

June        11  Newport Cup                                       5pm     Modern Luxury Lounge
                18  USA vs. Portugal                                5pm    Après Polo: Portuguese Supper       
                25  Newport vs. Boston                            5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge  
July          2   Independence Cup                             5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 
                 9   USA vs. Ireland                                   5pm     Après Polo: Irish Feast    
                16   Newport vs. Pittsburgh                     5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge      
                23   USA vs. Italy                                       5pm     Après Polo: Amano Neapolitan Pizza Party 
                30   Newport vs. Washington DC             5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge        
Aug         6    USA vs. New Zealand                         5pm    Après Polo: Lobster Boil 
               13   Newport vs. Palm Beach                    5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 
               20   USA vs. Jamaica                                 5pm    Après Polo: Jamaican Jerk Grill     
               27   Newport vs. New York                        5pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 
Sept         3   USA vs. England                                  4pm   Après Polo: Lobster Boil    
               10   Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce                     4pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 
               17   USA vs. Egypt                                      4pm    Après Polo: Pharaoh’s Feast 
               24   Turkish Airlines Finals                        4pm    Modern Luxury Lounge 

 

 

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

 


 