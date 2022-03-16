Newport Firefighter faces upgraded charges in DUI crash that killed high school hockey player

A Newport Firefighter was back in court on Tuesday facing upgraded charges in the February 11 DUI crash in Exeter that killed a high school hockey player and critically injured a second teenager.

Alexander Krajewski, 30, of North Kingstown was arrested and charged with multiple DUI-related offenses after the crash which sent two critically injured teens to the hospital.

He was arraigned on the charges upgrade in Washington County District Court on Tuesday. Krajewski is now charged with DUI of Liquor or Drugs, Resulting in Death – 1st Offense, Driving so as to Endanger, Death Resulting, DUI Liquor or Drugs, Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury – 1st Offense, and Driving so as to Endanger, Personal Injury Resulting.

Matt Dennison and Kevin MacDonald, both 17, were returning from a hockey game in Connecticut when Krajewski hit their car.

Dennison died from his injuries on Thursday after a month in the ICU at Rhode Island Hospital.

Krajewski was not injured in the crash

Krajewski was released on bail and ordered not to drive. Krajewski is currently on paid leave.

Krajewski is due back in court on June 14.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!