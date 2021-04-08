Newport Folk Festival will be SIX days long in 2021

Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, Newport Folk will be doing things a little differently this year. They’ll be extending their dates to present two unique 3-day events of surprise performances, storytelling, and workshops at Fort Adams – July 23rd through July 25th and July 26th through July 28th.

Due to modified capacities, they will be releasing access to this summer’s events in phases. Be aware that they have not gone on sale with any tickets, so please do not purchase from any site posting them for sale. Newport Folk will be communicating with their members in the coming weeks to share more details about how they can join them this summer and will be announcing ticketing options for non-members soon after that. Their goal is to keep their ecosystem going until they can gather their entire Folk Family next summer!

Newport Folk is working hand in hand with state and local government and various health officials to ensure that what they present will set a benchmark for safety and transparency through our protocols and communication. They’ll be sharing more details on what to expect to members and fans very soon.

