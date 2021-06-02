Newport Jazz Fest Announces 2021 Lineup

The legendary Newport Jazz will return this summer on July 30th, 31st & August 1st. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, June 3rd at 11AM EST via Eventbrite. 3-Day and single tickets will be available as well as single child and discounted student tickets.
Today the 2021 line-up has been unveiled and features Artist in Residence Robert Glasper on all three days and Newport Jazz Artistic Director Christian McBride both as a featured performer and in the Jam Jawn supergroup with John Scofield, Marco Benevento, and Joe Russo. The event is packed with star-power including Wynton Marsalis, Oscar-nominated Andra Day, Mavis Staples and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. It will also feature revolutionaries like Makaya McCraven, Khruangbin, Cory Wong and so much more. The 4-time GRAMMY-nominated Yola will be the sixth artist in the festival’s 60 year history to play both Jazz and Newport Folk.
TICKET PRICING
Adult Tickets
3-Day Pass – $199
Single day tickets – $79
Child Tickets
Single day tickets – $30
Student Tickets
Single day tickets – $40
DAILY LINEUPS
Friday
Wynton Marsalis
Khruangbin
Robert Glasper & Terrace Martin Present “Dinner Party”
Christian McBride Situation
Cory Wong
Yola
Makaya McCraven
Catherine Russell
Arturo & Adam O’Farrill
Saturday
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Mavis Staples
Ledisi Sings Nina Simone
Robert Glasper Acoustic Trio + DJ Jahi Sundance
Chris Potter Circuits Trio
Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science
Immanuel Wilkins
Sunday
Andra Day
A Black Radio Production: Robert Glasper with Special Guests
The Jam Jawn: Christian McBride, John Scofield, Marco Benevento & Joe Russo
Charles Lloyd
Jazz Gallery All-Stars
The Bogie Band featuring Joe Russo
