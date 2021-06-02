Newport Jazz Fest Announces 2021 Lineup

The legendary Newport Jazz will return this summer on July 30th, 31st & August 1st. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, June 3rd at 11AM EST via Eventbrite. 3-Day and single tickets will be available as well as single child and discounted student tickets.

Today the 2021 line-up has been unveiled and features Artist in Residence Robert Glasper on all three days and Newport Jazz Artistic Director Christian McBride both as a featured performer and in the Jam Jawn supergroup with John Scofield, Marco Benevento, and Joe Russo. The event is packed with star-power including Wynton Marsalis, Oscar-nominated Andra Day, Mavis Staples and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. It will also feature revolutionaries like Makaya McCraven, Khruangbin, Cory Wong and so much more. The 4-time GRAMMY-nominated Yola will be the sixth artist in the festival’s 60 year history to play both Jazz and Newport Folk.

TICKET PRICING

Adult Tickets

3-Day Pass – $199

Single day tickets – $79

Child Tickets

Single day tickets – $30

Student Tickets

Single day tickets – $40

DAILY LINEUPS

Friday

Wynton Marsalis

Khruangbin

Robert Glasper & Terrace Martin Present “Dinner Party”

Christian McBride Situation

Cory Wong

Yola

Makaya McCraven

Catherine Russell

Arturo & Adam O’Farrill

Saturday

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Mavis Staples

Ledisi Sings Nina Simone

Robert Glasper Acoustic Trio + DJ Jahi Sundance

Chris Potter Circuits Trio

Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science

Immanuel Wilkins

Sunday

Andra Day

A Black Radio Production: Robert Glasper with Special Guests

The Jam Jawn: Christian McBride, John Scofield, Marco Benevento & Joe Russo

Charles Lloyd

Jazz Gallery All-Stars

The Bogie Band featuring Joe Russo

