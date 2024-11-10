Obituary: Edna Sylvia (1936-2024)

Edna May Sylvia, 88, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Francis J. “Red” Sylvia.

Born in Rock Ferry, England on November 1, 1936, She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah (Kirkby) Williams. Edna grew up in England during WWII and survived the bombing raids by Germany. She met a U.S. soldier at a friend’s wedding, and was married just 4 months later. She moved to the U.S. with her husband and began a family in Rhode Island. Over the years, Edna was a dedicated wife and mother, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially warm days by the pool. Since she was young, Edna loved swimming and was the official diving instructor in the family.

Many knew Edna from her years working at Dunkin Donuts in Newport, where she was a friendly face for over 17 years. One of her secret superpowers was home repair and renovations. She would take on any project around the house; building furniture, retiling a bathroom, even replacing the entire kitchen.

Edna is survived by her children; Francis Sylvia, Dean Sylvia, Cindy Sylvia, Michael Sylvia and daughter-in-law Mary-Beth Sylvia, all of Middletown, her beloved grandchildren; Nicole Paiva of East Providence, Sarah Sylvia of Milford, NH, Kara Sylvia of Cumberland, and Mikey Sylvia of Middletown, and two Great-Grandchildren; Nora Paiva and Jasper Bordeleau.

Edna is preceded in death by her husband Francis J. “Red” Sylvia, their son, Darran Sylvia, a great-grandson, Rogan Paiva, and her four sisters, Adelaide Whiting, Elizabeth Keenan, Eleanor McMullen, and Pauline Martin.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or in appreciation of the support given to her great grandson Rogan, consider a donation to the Tomorrow Fund, https://www.tomorrowfund.org/

