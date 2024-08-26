Stunning Waterfront Retreat Hits the Market for $1,250,000 in Common Fence Point

1282 Anthony Road | Portsmouth, RI | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,682 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd. for $1,250,000.

Step into this architecturally stunning retreat in Common Fence Point, where breathtaking 360-degree water views greet you from every angle. Revel in the splendor of sunrise over the Sakonnet River and unwind with sunset vistas over Mount Hope Bay. With the beach just a stroll away, indulge in kayaking, paddleboarding, and boating right in your own backyard.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home boasts Pella windows and sliders throughout, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. The open-concept first floor features a chef’s kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, including a gas stove and refrigerator, Fisher & Paykel two-drawer dishwasher, Neolith countertops, and custom cabinetry. The kitchen flows into a spacious great room with sliding doors that open to a large Ipe deck, perfect for entertaining. A bedroom and full bath with a walk-in shower complete this level.

Upstairs, the second floor offers a primary suite with cathedral ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a private balcony for tranquil mornings. A generous guest bedroom includes a closet with a full-size stacked washer and dryer. The luxurious bathroom features a heated terrazzo tile floor, a walk-in shower, and a Kohler Veil toilet/bidet.

Ascend to the third-floor tower, where panoramic views await, and discover custom built-in Murphy bunk beds that cleverly retract into the shiplap wall. Modern amenities include a state-of-the-art heating and cooling system, a full-house generator, and a Lutron lighting system. The meticulously maintained backyard gardens come complete with an irrigation system.

Live as if you’re on vacation year-round with stunning views and access to the vibrant Common Fence Point Community Center. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Newport and 10 minutes from Bristol, with proximity to two marinas, a golf course, shopping, and both public and private schools, this home offers a perfect blend of tranquility and convenience.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

