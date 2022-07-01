Newport Police Arrest Man With Bomb Making Materials

Newport Police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday night after a domestic incident revealed that he had bomb making materials in his home.

Newport Officers were dispatched to an address on Kay Street at 7:33pm Thursday evening for check welfare for a male who possibly wanted to harm himself.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the residents and during this time a male, later identified as Ryan Chaves white male, age 26, took off running on foot due to an incident involving a domestic situation.

Officers spoke to the female victim, age 20, who was very upset and advising the officers an item which appeared to be a pipe bomb was in the basement.

Middletown Police and the Rhode Island Bomb Squad were requested to assist with the situation.

The RI. Bomb Squad confirmed they located a gun powder type residue inside the device then used an x-ray to determine the device did not have detonation parts and they were able to remove it from the residence.

Middletown Police Officers found Chaves in their town and where he was arrested without incident.

Chaves was arrested by Officer Arel for the following:

Domestic Disorderly 11-45-1

Possession of materials convertible to a bomb 11-13-9(c)

The victim was not injured during the incident and the community should have no concern for

potential harm because all items were removed from the residence.

