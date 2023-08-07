Newport Police Arrest Suspect In Weekend Stabbing

Newport Police have arrested a suspect in the Saturday night stabbing at the corner of Broadway and Farewell Street.

Police say Anthony Moore, 54-years-old of Newport, allegedly stabbed a 36-year-old man at approximately 11:30pm during an altercation.

The victim was transported to Newport Hospital and then to Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition.

Moore fled to Narragansett where Newport Police tracked him down and arrested him on Felony Assault charges.

Moore is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in 2nd Division District Court in Newport.

