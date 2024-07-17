Rhode Island Leads the Charge: Completes Phase 1 of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program

In a historic milestone, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources, alongside the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and other federal and local partners, have announced Rhode Island as the first state to complete Phase 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. The achievement was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Route 117 Park & Ride in Warwick.

Launched in December 2023, Phase 1 of the NEVI Program saw the installation of four new Level 3 Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC) along Interstate 95. Two chargers were set up at the Warwick Park & Ride, and two more at the Ashaway Park & Ride in Hopkinton. The ChargePoint Express Plus Power Link PL2000 series chargers, installed by Maverick Corporation, can charge an electric vehicle up to 80 percent in just 20 to 40 minutes. The support from Rhode Island Energy was crucial for the success of this project, further expanding the state’s EV charging infrastructure.

Currently, Rhode Island boasts a total of eight DCFCs and six Dual-Port Level 2 charging stations along the I-95 Alternative Fuel Corridor. This accomplishment provides efficient and convenient charging options, enabling both residents and travelers to embrace electric vehicle travel confidently.

“The completion of NEVI Phase 1 marks a significant step in Rhode Island’s journey toward a greener future,” said Governor McKee. “By developing infrastructure for cleaner transportation alternatives, we’re not only progressing toward our Act on Climate goals but also reducing our carbon footprint. I’m grateful to our private and public partners for their collaboration on this project.”

U.S. Senator Jack Reed highlighted the impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which invests $7.5 billion in electric charging infrastructure, including nearly $23 million for Rhode Island. “We need to make EV charging as easy as filling up at the gas station. The work we celebrate today shows how Rhode Island is putting that money to use.”

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a senior member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, praised Rhode Island’s achievement, stating, “It’s happy news that Rhode Island is the first state to reach this milestone, putting the Ocean State well on its way to a clean energy future.”

Phase 2, anticipated to begin in Fall 2024, aims to expand EV charging infrastructure across public roads and other accessible locations, further supporting Rhode Island’s green initiatives.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

