Obituary: Cathleen Myatt (1948-2024)

Cathleen Egan Donovan Myatt, 76, was born in Newport, Rhode Island, on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1948. After a brave battle with cancer and with loved ones at her side, she passed away peacefully on May 15, 2024, in Tampa, Florida, where she had been residing with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

The youngest daughter of William Jeremiah and Agnes Patricia Egan Donovan, Cathy attended Hazard Memorial (St. Joseph’s) elementary school and graduated from Rogers High School in 1966. She then attended and graduated from the College of New Rochelle in New Rochelle, New York, in 1970.

After graduating from college with a degree in elementary education, Cathy returned to Newport where she taught kindergarten for one year before accepting a position at St. John’s School in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The island of San Juan captured not only Cathy’s spirit but her heart as well. Cathy met her husband, the late Clifford Edward Myatt, Jr., in Puerto Rico where they settled and grew deep roots.

Cathy and Cliff were married at St. Joseph’s Church in Newport on July 14, 1979, and spent 38 loving and amazing years together until Cliff passed away from cancer in 2017.

Cathy is survived by her three children Marissa (Daniel) Huhmann, Dominique Myatt, and Clifford (Jillian) Myatt III and by four grandchildren. Cathy, the second youngest of five children, was preceded in death by her sister Agnes Manning Donovan Gallagher. She is survived by her brothers Dan Donovan and Bill Donovan; her sister Mary Prizeman; and 13 nieces and nephews.

Cathy was a loving and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and teacher; she loved to travel the world, was an amateur artist, and got much joy from baking for those she knew. She greeted everyone with the biggest smile and could (and would!) talk with family and friends for hours.

Cathy’s ultimate passion was teaching – which speaks to her selfless and patient personality. For 52 years, Cathy taught at Saint John’s School in San Juan, Puerto Rico. During this time, she taught kindergarten, first, and third grades, and also led after-school programs and summer sessions to teach English, as a second language, and mathematics. Cathy profoundly impacted multiple generations, enriching the lives of hundreds of individuals who were fortunate to know her.

In her last selfless act, Cathy donated her body to medical research. With research now complete, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary’s Church, Spring St, Newport, RI, Monday, July 15 at 10:00. Interment will follow at St. Columba’s Catholic Cemetery, Middletown, RI, where Cathy will be interred with her husband, parents and other family members.