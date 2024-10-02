Newport’s Historic Belmont Carriage House, Restored by Kirby Perkins, Hits the Market for $6,500,000

63 Coggeshall Avenue | Newport, RI | 6 bedrooms, 6 1//2 bathrooms, 8,421 sq ft | offered by Kara Malkovich of Lila Delman Compass for $6,500,000.

Belmont Carriage House, located just off prestigious Bellevue Avenue, is a masterfully restored example of architectural brilliance. Originally designed by renowned architect Horace Trumbauer, famed for his work on The Elms and Clarendon Court, this historic brick carriage house has been impeccably brought back to life by Kirby Perkins, Newport’s premier builders. Steeped in history, the Belmont Carriage House was once part of the grand Bellevue mansion By-the-Sea, a remarkable gift from Oliver Hazard Perry Belmont to his brother, Perry Belmont. Today, this one-of-a-kind residence harmoniously blends classical elegance with contemporary comfort, offering over 12,000 square feet of living space spread across three sun-drenched levels.

Upon entering, visitors are welcomed by the home’s dramatic foyer, featuring soaring 12-foot ceilings and a first-floor primary suite with French doors that open to a private terrace. The main level also boasts a stunning wood-paneled library and den, complete with a fireplace. The formal dining room and light-filled living room/sunroom overlook the tranquil half-acre backyard, creating a serene environment for relaxation. A chef’s kitchen, with its charming brick flooring and spacious butler’s pantry, is a culinary enthusiast’s dream.

Ascend the magnificent spiral staircase to the second floor, where an expansive Great Room awaits, complete with a grand bar ideal for entertaining. The space is surrounded by four large en-suite bedrooms and a new deck offering views of the lush outdoor oasis. A striking glass skylight bathes the entire area in natural light, lending a magical ambiance.

The exterior of the home is equally impressive, with a private backyard featuring a pavilion designed for alfresco dining and lounging. The pavilion includes a full outdoor kitchen, a half bath, and a covered dining area, perfect for hosting guests. The property is enclosed by a handsome brick wall, with a gated driveway that leads to a garage located at the rear of the residence.

Belmont Carriage House is a rare offering, seamlessly marrying history, grandeur, and modern luxury. A true Newport treasure, this estate represents an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of the city’s storied architectural legacy.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

