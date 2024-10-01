Newport Waters Test World’s Best as ORC World Championship Begins with Thrilling Finish

After a grueling 23 to 30 hours on the water, the first race of the 2024 ORC World Championship has come to a dramatic conclusion. Held at the New York Yacht Club’s Harbour Court in Newport, R.I., the 43 participating teams navigated courses ranging from 157 to 203 miles. With every second counting, the results from this opening race will factor into each team’s final standings, and none are discardable.

In Class A, Austin and Gwen Fragomen’s Interlodge IV—a Botin 44—was the first boat to cross the finish line, reaching Fort Adams at 08:58:31. The crew, led by tactician Tony Rey, praised the conditions. “It was a great night for racing,” Rey said. “We feel a little lucky finishing early as the wind seemed to be dying off, but we’ll see how things shake out.”

Rey’s sentiments proved prophetic. Though Interlodge IV was the first across the line, in corrected time, David Fass’ Zammermoos, a Club Swan 42, secured the win in Class A by a mere 40 seconds, edging out Interlodge IV for first. Bob Manchester’s J/133 Vamoose claimed third, trailing by just 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, in Class 0, the action was just as intense. Peter Askew’s Wizard, a Botin 52, led a thrilling pack, finishing first after 203 miles of fierce competition. Wizard’s navigator, Peter Isler, described the night as a “full-court press.” The fleet saw strategic maneuvers, including a critical decision by Fox to gain the upper hand early in the race. However, Wizard rallied late, claiming victory by just over 10 minutes in corrected time.

Class B saw defending champion Wind Whisper 44, helmed by Marcin Sutkowski, battle against tough local competition. Newport-based Rima98 took top honors in corrected time, besting Wind Whisper 44 by over 7 minutes.

The day wasn’t just about these offshore battles. The North American Maxi Championship also got underway with two windward-leeward races. Vesper, a Maxi 72, and Bella Mente traded blows, with Vesper winning the second race to secure the overall lead heading into day two.

As the 2024 ORC World Championship continues, all eyes will be on the next rounds of competition as the best sailors in the world push themselves to the limit in Newport’s challenging conditions.

The racing continues tomorrow with two windward-leeward races planned in all classes.

2024 ORC World Championship

September 27 to October 5, 2024

New York Yacht Club Harbour Court

Newport, R.I.

Class 0 (6 boats) (Place, Boat, Make, Skipper, Corrected Time): 1. Wizard, Botin 52, Peter Askew, 24:19:05; 2. Fox, Botin 52, Victor Wild, 24:29:21; 3. Moana, Marten 49, Hanno Ziehm, 24:29:36.

Class A (19 boats): 1. Zammermoos, Swan 42, David Fast, 24:48:34; 2. Interlodge 44, Botin 44, Austin & Gwen Fragomen, 24:49:14; 3. Vamoose, J/133, Bob Manchester, 25:01:18; 4. Abracadabra, Ker 43, Don Thinschmidt, 25:02:06; 5. Impetuous, Swan 42, Paul Zabetakis, 25:04:10.

Class B (13 boats): 1. Rima98, Italia 11.98, John Brim, 25:31:33; 2. Sleeper, J/105 mod., NEKA Sailing, 25:38:39; 3. Christopher Dragon XII, Italia 11.98, Linda & Andrew Weiss, 25:44::37; 4. The ROCC, J/112, Al Minella, 25:47:36; 5. Wind Whisper 44, Grand Soleil 44, Marc Sutkowski, 25:54:56.

Maxi North American Championship: 1. Vesper, Maxi 72, Jim Swartz, 2, 1, 3 points; 2. Bella Mente, Maxi 72, Hap Fauth, 1, 2, 3 points.

