A Holiday Tradition Returns: Newport Contemporary Ballet’s Iconic ‘Newport Nutcracker’ at Rosecliff

The holiday season in Newport would be incomplete without the elegance and magic of Newport Contemporary Ballet’s annual production of Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff. Now in its 23rd year, this beloved tradition transforms the iconic Rosecliff Mansion into a breathtaking stage for Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet. From November 27 through December 6, audiences will once again be immersed in an unforgettable journey of dreams, discovery, and holiday cheer.

Described by The Boston Globe as “brimming with the enchantment and good cheer of the season” and “marked by breathtaking lifts and leaps,” Newport Contemporary Ballet’s production is more than a performance—it’s an experience. Rosecliff, a historic Gilded Age mansion built in 1899, sets the stage with its majestic halls and opulent Grand Ballroom, bringing a Victorian-era holiday party and a sparkling dreamland to life.

The first act invites guests to follow the characters through the mansion’s exquisitely decorated rooms, creating an intimate, immersive experience. In the second act, the Grand Ballroom becomes a stage for dazzling choreography, where all guests enjoy reserved seating.

With only 100 tickets available per performance and 15 public shows, the production is designed for an exclusive audience. This is one of Newport’s most cherished holiday events, and tickets always sell out.

For those seeking a magical start to the season, Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff promises an unforgettable blend of classical artistry, local charm, and holiday spirit.

Tickets and information are available now at www.newportcontemporaryballet.org. Early booking is highly recommended.

Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff

November 27 – December 6, 2024

Rosecliff Mansion, Newport, R.I.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

