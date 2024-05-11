Obituary: Kenneth Ray Carson (1980-2024)

December 23, 1980 — May 3, 2024

Kenneth Ray Carson, a cherished father, brother, son, and uncle, passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love and laughter. Born in Newport, RI, Kenneth was the son of the late Kenneth Burley and Jacqueline (Carson) Carter.

Kenneth’s life was marked by his unwavering dedication to his passions, particularly his love for cooking. With fervor and skill, he pursued a career in the culinary arts, eventually establishing himself as a proficient chef in the esteemed restaurant industry, notably making his mark at LongHorn Steakhouse before getting sick.

He is survived by his adoring son, Noah Corley, of Bristol, who loved and held his father in the highest regard. Also left to cherish his memory are his sister, Nicole Carson, of Providence, and his brothers, Steven Burley, of Providence, and Robert Carson, of Warren. Kenneth’s presence will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephew, all of whom held a special place in their hearts for their beloved uncle. His aunts, uncles, and a multitude of friends will also mourn his passing, remembering him for his quick wit, his love for music, and his ability to effortlessly weave together rhymes.

Kenneth’s infectious laughter had the power to brighten even the darkest of rooms, and his penchant for humor endeared him to all who knew him. Though he had a knack for playful banter, his kindness and warmth were ever-present, leaving a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to cross his path.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his Grandfather the late Roy Carson.

Services to honor Kenneth’s life will be held at the Memorial Funeral Home, located at 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Following the service, a repass will be held at VFW 52 Underwood Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. In celebration of Kenneth’s life, attendees are encouraged to bring a dish, as it was his wish to commemorate his life with joy and fellowship. Let us come together to honor Kenneth in a manner that reflects the warmth, humor, and love that defined his remarkable presence.

Kenneth Ray Carson’s departure from this world has left a void that cannot be filled, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know and love him. May he rest in peace, his memory cherished for eternity.