Obituary: Madeline Holbrook (1930-2023)

Madeline (Kalarian) Holbrook, 93, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2023. She was the wife of the late Francis J. Holbrook for 56 years.

Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Nevart (Madigian) Kalarian.

Madeline graduated from Pawtucket East High School in 1948. She went on to graduate from Rhode Island College of Education, now known as Rhode Island College, in 1952 (where she was voted the “May Queen”). Madeline then went on to receive her Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Rhode Island. Madeline was a school teacher for 30 years in the Middletown Public School System. She firmly believed in higher education and inspired peers and youth to pursue their dreams. Above all, Madeline was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Madeline is survived by her children, Deborah (Bill) Johnston, of St. Paul, MN, Cheryl (John) Lawlor, of Portsmouth, Lynne (Mark) Sieben, of Portsmouth, Francis (Robin) Holbrook II, of Middletown, Gregory (Randall Culpepper) Holbrook, of Bridgehampton, NY. She additionally leaves 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Francis J. Holbrook, and her brother, Steven Kalarian.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 10:30 AM at the Saints Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Church, 70 Jefferson St, Providence, RI 02908. Burial will be private.

Donations in Mrs. Holbrook’s memory may be made to the Fund for Armenian Relief – Ayo, at https://www.weareayo.org/about

The family would like to thank the caregivers who provided exceptional care to Mrs. Holbrook over the years, especially her friend and care provider Nancy Moniz.

