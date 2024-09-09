Obituary: Marie A. “Emily” Ney (1938-2024)

Marie A. “Emily” Ney, 86, of Middletown, passed away, Friday, September 6, 2024, in the Philip Hulitar Center in Providence. She was the wife of the late George A. Ney.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Maria (Silvia) Peters.

After being a homemaker taking care of her children and her home, Emily worked part time at the Imperial Laundromat for 30 years. After her retirement Emily spent time playing bocce and volunteering her time cooking with her “running mate” George at various local clubs including the former All Vets, the FOP Lodge, and the Viking Riders.

A devoted wife, Emily was truly fulfilled in life, finding joy and happiness with the love of her life, George whom she was married for over 40 years. Together they enjoyed their children, grandchildren and their group of friends with many backyard celebrations including various “road trips”.

Emily loved to cook for family and friends and will be remembered for all her various dishes, specifically her chorizo and peppers and her clam boils, there was not a dish she could not whip up for any occasion including fundraisers at the local clubs. Her second passion was reading her Danielle Steel novels while sitting at the beach at Fort Adams.

Marie leaves her children Donna Bonnenfant, (Leo), and Thomas Ney, (Robin) all of Middletown, RI. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shannon Belliveau (Jared), Erica Bonnenfant, Mercedes Ney, Ashley Ney, Nikki Ney, Leo Bonnenfant, Jared Bonnenfant (Becky), Ronald Smith and Rebecca Machado. Marie was the great-grandmother of Jacqueline Hutchinson, Jeffrey Hutchinson and Josalynn Hutchinson and three great-great granddaughters.

Marie was the mother of the late Stephen Ney, and sister of the late Joseph Peters, Manuel Peters III.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, September 12, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 13, 2024, at 11:00 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 or to the Viking Riders

