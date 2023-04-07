Obituary: Peter B. Turano (1942-2023)

Peter Bryan Turano, 80, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 2nd, 2023.

Peter was born in Newport, RI, on September 19, 1942, to the late Laurence “Bud” Turano and Dorothy “Dot” Turano. He is survived by his wife, Martha Turano, of thirty years, his children Laurence (Joanne) Turano, Dennis (Madeline) Turano, Casey (John) Turano, Michele Camara, Stacy Rowland, Tiffany (Jeremy) Garcia, and Martina Sanfilippo. He is also survived by his sister, Kit (John) Laho. Additionally, he leaves behind 12 grandchildren: Cassondra Turano, Samantha Shrader, Dennis Turano II, Katelyn Turano, Peter Turano, Sydney Mattiace, Sophie Shrader, Brady Turano, Bryan Sanfilippo, Kylah Leconte, Bailey Silvia, and Lincoln Garcia. Also 3 Great Grandchildren: Xavier Turano, and Mason and Brooks Curtis, and his nieces, Shannon and Whitney and nephew, Jack, and an infinite number of friends.

Peter was known for being a gifted athlete, a star basketball and baseball player for Rogers High School, graduating in 1961 with a scholarship to play baseball. He graduated from Upper Iowa University with a degree in education and went on to start his 24 year long career at Middletown High School. He began teaching English and coaching in 1966. He was a very successful coach in Varsity, JV basketball, and golf for 18 years. He was a dedicated coach for decades and deservingly was inducted into the Middletown Athletic Hall of Fame.

Eventually, Peter became the Dean of Boys for over a decade. He retired in 1990. Additionally, Peter, during retirement, filled in as assistant principal at Portsmouth High school. He also spent many warm days at Second Beach as the beach manager, worked at the Casino Indoor Tennis club with his father and enjoyed playing tennis. He will always be remembered as an avid golfer who spent countless days as a member at Wanumetonomy Country Club playing many rounds of golf with friends, and scoring his one and only hole in one.

From 1962 to 1968, Peter welcomed three children, Laurence, Dennis, and Casey Turano. His children were lucky to attend Middletown High School while their father was the dean, creating many memories and funny stories that they will be able to tell forever.

Peter’s passion for family continued as he added to and grew his family. In 1993 he married his wife, Marti Turano. Marti and Peter raised her four daughters, Michele Camara, Stacy Rowland, Tiffany Silvia, and Martina Sanfilippo. Peter became one of their favorite people and best friend.

Peter loved spending time with his many grandchildren, his dog Maddox, tanning by his pool, and being surrounded by his friends and family. Peter always found good in people and touched everyone’s lives with positivity and kindness. He was a gentleman, while always finding ways to be a good friend, mentor and leader to the community, schools, and family.

Many people will remember him as Mr. Turano, Mr. T, or Coach. No matter the nickname, Peter always led with class, grace, and strength, impacting and leaving a never-ending legacy in Middletown to all of us who knew him.

There will be a celebration of life for Peter Turano on June 9th, 2023, from 6:00 PM -11:00 PM at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club in Middletown, RI.

The family will be fundraising yearly for the creation of the Peter Turano Memorial Scholarship, which will be awarded to student(s) at Middletown High School that are pursuing a teaching degree following graduation. If you cannot make the celebration of life but would still like to donate to the scholarship, please follow the link below.

https://gofund.me/e9234024