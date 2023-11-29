Warwick Police Department seeks public’s help identifying Best Buy shoplifting suspects

The Warwick Police Detective Division is attempting to identify the individuals involved in a shoplifting incident from Best Buy.

Police said the incident took place at their location at 24 Universal Blvd in Warwick.

Any information on their identities can be forwarded to the Financial Crimes Division at 401.468.4250.

