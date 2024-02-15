Obituary: William C. “Bill” Lalli (1948-2024)

William C. “Bill” Lalli, 76, passed away on February 8, 2024, at home in Middletown, RI.

Bill was born in Newport, RI to the late William V. and Mary (LaMond) Lalli on December 15, 1948. Bill graduated from Rogers High School in 1967. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Fairfield University in 1971. He then entered the world of politics serving as an advance man for various candidates including US Senator Edmund Muskie and US Senator Phil Gramm. His involvement in the political arena provided an opportunity to travel to many U.S. cities, Europe, Guam, and Asia.

Bill then began his career running the family-owned Stone Mill Insurance Agency. He was a well know local businessman in the Newport area for many years.

Bill was a gifted pianist. With his friends Eddie Carter and Jimmie Johnson, they formed The Living Jazz Trio. The Trio performed in various venues including opening the Newport Jazz Festival in August of 1967. To quote from a newspaper article, “The Living Jazz Trio was one of the best first performances of any festival with the music performed by Bill Lalli.” Bill later went on to open with Judy Garland during her last New York performance.

Bill grew up in Newport and enjoyed playing basketball at T.H.E. Web, going to the beach, and spending time with his many cousins and friends. As an adult, Bill spent many beautiful summer days at Peabody beach with his family. He was an avid reader and could be found enjoying a good book sitting by the pool. People enjoyed being in his company, as he was quick-witted, an articulate storyteller, and an engaging conversationalist. Bill was a member of the Redwood Library, the Newport County YMCA, and the Newport Country Club.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary, and his former wife Regina F. Coleman. He is survived by his only daughter, Jessica C. Lalli, his granddaughter Bella M. Lalli, his sister Martha Lalli Marchetti and her husband Michael Marchetti, his sister-in-law Ellen Coleman-Luther, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hillside Charitable Organization, PO Box 594, Newport RI, 02840 or to a charity of your choice.

