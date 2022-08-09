Palm Beach & Newport to Square Off in Annual Polo Resort Rivalry

The Newport International Polo Series welcomes back Palm Beach for their 11th city series duel on Saturday, August 13th at 5pm.

Palm Beach’s team will come out swinging, to build upon their 3-year winning streak with an all-star roster of some of the best players on the East Coast. This rival resort town is the renowned winter capital of polo, hosting some of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments and best polo talent in the world. The climate allows polo culture to thrive year-round in Palm Beach making it the East Coast mecca of the sport.

“Palm Beach always brings amazing talent and depth when their team comes to Newport. We are really excited to see how we can match up against them this year,” comments Dan Keating, series founder and president.

The weekly polo matches in late afternoons every Saturday in June through September, are an ideal conclusion to a summer’s day, just minutes away from the glittering beaches of Newport, where the pastoral setting of the International Polo Grounds at Glen Farm in Portsmouth enjoys afternoon breezes and cooling coastal effect of the Sakonnet’s east passage, as a welcome retreat in the peak of summer.

Last week’s match featured USA vs. New Zealand in one of the most thrilling international matchups of the season. The Kiwi’s whirlwind tour of Newport included numerous tours and attendance at the Kia Ora Cosmic Ball, presented by BD benefitting the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation. Both teams were in lockstep for the first four chukkers of the match, but Team USA surged ahead in the 5th chukker solidifying their win to bring the final score to 8-6. Henry Wood of New Zealand was named MVP and Arnold was named Best Playing Pony in the post-match trophy presentation. Upcoming 2022 season highlights include several more US City challengers and 3 international rivalries in the 31st season of the Newport International Polo Series.

