ART BUZZ: THE NEWPORT SHOW RAISES OVER $3 MILLION

By Emily Randolph

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, antiques, art, and exquisite objects were back at center stage at the 2022 Newport Show at The Audrain Middletown, July 29- 31, 2022. The Presenting sponsor for the weekend’s events was the Audrain Automobile Museum, and Newport’s Anne Hamilton once again served as Chair.

A growing number of individual Founders joined Hamilton in underwriting the Newport Show, allowing the proceeds to support both the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. This long-standing partnership is now enhanced by a third participant from the local cultural community in the Audrain Automobile Museum. The Show raised $200,000 after expenses this year, bringing the total amount raised since 2007 to well over $3 million.

“We are simply thrilled to be back, and are so grateful to all who supported us, and who visited,” said Anne F. Hamilton, Show Chair.

The Newport Show was also supported by the largest number of corporate sponsors to date. Led by Presenting Sponsor, Audrain Automobile Museum with Shelley and Nick Schorsch, Elizabeth and Bill Kahane, and Shirley and Mike Weil, the Show enjoyed support from Gala Preview Party Sponsors, Meg Braff Designs and Franklin & Company Design Associates; BankNewport, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, The Carpionato Group, Horan Building Company, Newport Jeep, Kempenaar Real Estate Inc and Kirby-Perkins Construction. Media Sponsors included American Fine Art Magazine, Antiques & Fine Art Magazine, The Magazine Antiques, New England Home Magazine, and Rhode Island Public Radio.

“We at the Audrain were honored to help however we could in staging the wonderful and storied Newport Show that supports two historic and critical non-profit institutions that serve our community, the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, as well as showcases the cultural diversity that Newport has to offer,” said Nicholas Schorsch, Chairman, Audrain Automobile Museum.

The opening night Gala Preview Party welcomed more than 500 guests to enjoy cocktails and company among the twenty-eight booths selling antiques, works of fine art, and extraordinary collectables of all varieties. On Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of visitors took a break from the summer heat to peruse and purchase fine objects in a museum-like setting. Sales were brisk for the participating dealers, who traveled from all over the country, as well as England and France, to be part of this beloved annual philanthropic event.

“One of the most exciting sales in years happened at the Show this year. An English penwork and watercolor sewing box with Horatio Nelson’s (1758-1805) sea battles depicted on all eight sides and the British coat of arms on the lid with H.M.S. Victory and Britannia holding Nelson’s statue with his famous motto ‘England expects every man will do his duty,’” said Diana Bittel, Diana H. Bittel Arts and Antiques.

With such a successful post-pandemic return in the books, plans are already underway for the 2023 Show.

About the Newport Historical Society

Since 1854, the Newport Historical Society has collected and preserved the artifacts, photographs, documents, publications, and genealogical records that relate to the history of Newport County, to act as a resource center for the education of the public about the history of Newport County, so that knowledge of the past may contribute to a fuller understanding of the present. For more Information, please visit www.NewportHistory.org

