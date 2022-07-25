Police: Death of Rhode Island couple with kids at home ruled murder-suicide

Exactly one month after a Cumberland couple was mysteriously found dead in their Rhode Island home, Cumberland police have determined that their deaths were murder-suicide.

According to Cumberland Police Chief Matthew J. Benson, a thorough investigation of the facts and circumstances by Cumberland Police detectives, working with the Rhode Island State Police, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office and the Office of State Medical Examiners, has determined that Courtney Huard, age 42, was the victim of a domestic homicide and was fatally shot by her husband Eric Huard, age 51.

The investigation has also determined that Eric Huard subsequently fatally shot himself.

“I would like to recognize the diligent efforts and collaborative approach of Cumberland Police detectives, the Rhode Island State Police, Attorney General Neronha’s office and the Office of State Medical Examiners,” Chief Benson said. “We are reminded that there are three children who lost their parents, and two families that are devastated by the loss of their loved ones. Our thoughts continue to be with them at this time.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!