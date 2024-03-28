Portsmouth Police Department Earns Prestigious Law Enforcement Accreditation

The Portsmouth Police Department achieved a significant milestone, on Saturday, March 23rd, by securing its inaugural Law Enforcement Accreditation from the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA®). This accreditation, widely regarded as the International Gold Standard for Public Safety Agencies, underscores the department’s unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards in policing.

With this achievement, the Portsmouth Police Department joins an elite group, comprising just eleven municipal police agencies across Rhode Island, to attain this esteemed certification. Nationally, only approximately 5% of law enforcement agencies hold the distinction of national accreditation.

Over the course of 18 months, the police department meticulously crafted comprehensive policies and diligently demonstrated compliance with 182 mandatory standards of the policing profession. The rigorous CALEA® process commenced with an exhaustive self-assessment of the department’s policies, practices, and processes. Subsequently, multiple assessments conducted by CALEA® staff further affirmed the department’s unwavering commitment to professionalism and performance excellence.

Chief Brian P. Peters expressed his pride in the department’s accomplishment, stating, “The Portsmouth Police Department remains steadfastly committed to upholding the highest standards of the police profession. This accreditation serves as a testament to our pledge of accountability to the residents and visitors of Portsmouth, as we endeavor to foster a robust partnership of trust within our community. National accreditation not only reflects our dedication to meeting community expectations but surpassing them, and epitomizes our department’s core values of honesty, integrity, and pride.”

The achievement of Law Enforcement Accreditation by the Portsmouth Police Department signifies a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to serving and protecting the community with excellence.

