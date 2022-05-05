Previously-Convicted Sex Offender Charged with Producing, Distributing, Possessing Child Pornography in Rhode Island

A registered level three sex offender living in Narragansett, RI who is alleged to be the administrator of at least three chat groups on a social media platform often used to download and share child pornography, appeared today in federal court in Providence on charges that he allegedly produced, distributed, and possessed child pornography, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Jeremy P. Barton, 41, arrested this morning by FBI agents, is charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with production of child pornography; distribution of child pornography; and possession and access with intent to view a visual depiction of a minor in sexually explicit conduct. He was ordered detained following his appearance in federal court.

According to charging documents, in March and April 2022, an FBI online covert employee in Tennessee communicated with multiple members of an online-based social media platform, and observed users trading download links containing child sexual abuse material. The FBI employee communicated with the administrator of least three accounts, later identified by the FBI as Jeremy Barton.

It is alleged that during communications with the FBI employee, Barton discussed online interactions he had with two boys, one known to be 12 years old and another who Barton believed to be 13 or 14. It is alleged that Barton had each of the boys provide him with a video of themselves performing a sex act. Barton allegedly shared the images with the FBI employee.

On Tuesday morning, FBI agents in Rhode Island executed a court-authorized search of Barton’s residence and seized a cell phone belonging to the defendant. The phone is alleged to contain an app that was used to access the accounts allegedly administered by Barton and used when communicating with the FBI employee.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine D. Lowell.

