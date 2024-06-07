Rebecca Mayer of Compass Sells Historic College Hill Home for $3,065,000

Compass announced the sale of 169 Hope Street in Providence for $3,065,000. The transaction was represented by Rebecca Mayer of Compass Providence, who worked with the buyer to secure this historic property.

The Zechariah Chaffee Jr. House, built circa 1888, is situated on just over half an acre atop College Hill. The home retains its original architectural details and offers six bedrooms, four full baths, one half bath, and beautiful hardwood floors across more than 4,500 square feet of living space.

“My clients are beside themselves with joy at having closed on such a special property located just steps away from where household members work and/or go to school,” commented Rebecca Mayer. “Wishing them years of pleasure and happiness in their fantastic new home!”

In 2023, Rebecca Mayer guided 29 clients through the buying and selling process, closing over $21 million in sales volume. Since 2000, Rebecca has maintained a strong presence in the Rhode Island real estate market with over $275 million in closed sales volume.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

