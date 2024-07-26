DEM Clamps Down: Shellfish Ban Off Prudence Island Ahead of Aquapalooza Boat Bash

The Rhode Island DEM is not taking any chances next weekend. With hundreds of boats expected to gather off Prudence Island, the DEM has preemptively shut down 700 acres of shellfish grounds on the island’s north end. The closure kicks in at sunrise on July 27 and lasts until sunrise on August 3, covering the area from Providence Point to the northwest extension of Warner Avenue.

The reason? The annual Aquapalooza gathering, a social media-driven boat party, is set to bring in more than 1,000 boats and personal watercraft. With so many vessels packed into one area, there’s a heightened risk of accidental or illicit sewage discharges. Even though Rhode Island’s “No Discharge” law is in place, the sheer volume of boats increases the likelihood of incidents.

To protect public health, the DEM is closing off the shellfish harvesting area, including Potter’s Cove and surrounding waters. This precautionary measure will allow time for any discharged sewage to dilute before the area reopens to shellfishing. While Rhode Island has 15 pump-out boats and 59 facilities available across Narragansett Bay and coastal waters, these resources are scarce along Prudence Island’s undeveloped north shore.

With over 40,000 boats registered in Rhode Island and thousands more visiting annually, the state has already diverted over 600,000 gallons of sewage from entering coastal waters through pump-out facilities last year. For boaters looking to comply, the DEM’s website offers a map of marine pump-out stations.

This move aims to ensure that only safe, high-quality shellfish enters the food system. The DEM, along with the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the RI Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), continuously monitor water quality to protect public health. They are prepared to act swiftly, including implementing shellfish closures, in response to any water quality changes, whether from natural events like algae blooms or other unusual circumstances.

