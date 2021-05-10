Rhode Island Dan McKee cancels fundraiser co-hosted by Trump supporter

Rhode Island Dan McKee has cancelled a campaign fundraiser after learning that one of the co-hosts is a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

In a statement release Sunday McKee said, “Once I became aware on Friday afternoon of the details of a fundraising event set for next Wednesday, I asked that the event be cancelled. I do not want to be associated with Donald Trump in any way, shape, or form. I do not like Trump…he is dishonest, divisive, and his “Big Lie” is a threat to our democracy. There is no place for a Trump spokesperson to co-host any event I am involved in.”

McKee was scheduled to attend an event on May 12th co-hosted by Rhode Island political power player Gerald Zarrella, a former Democrat turned Republican who served co-chair of Trump’s Rhode Island campaign in 2020.

